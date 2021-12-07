3,525 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

A woman receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the main inoculation centre at Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday. The government is calling on more people to be vaccinated, after it failed to administer 100 million doses by Sunday as targeted. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand logged 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,525 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, 6,109 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,148,766 Covid-19 cases, with 2,061,374 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 20,903 during the third wave and 20,997 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was the 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was the 23,418 on Aug 13.