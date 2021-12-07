Dead gaur found just outside game reserve

The dead female gaur near Wat Khlong Sai Thammasak, found 500 metres from a game reserve in Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A dead gaur was found near a temple outside a game reserve in Wang Nam Khieo district on Monday, Conservation Administration Zone 7 director Jaruay Inchan said.

He said officials from the Khao Phaeng Ma game reserve found the adult female gaur, age and weight not yet kown, dead in bushes near the road outside Wat Khlong Sai Thammasak in Moo 8, or Khlong Sai village, in tambon Khlong Sai.

It was about 500 metres outside the game reserve boundary.



There were no injuries to suggest it had been attacked by hunters and no blistering that would point to lumpy skin disease as the cause of death.



Phra Somkid, who lives at the temple, said that three or four days ago he saw the gaur, which was very thin walk, slowly into the bushes nearby. He believed the gaur died on Sunday.



Annop Wuanual, chief of the Khao Phaeng Ma game reserve, said veterinarians from the Conservation Administration Zone 7 office would examine the carcass on Tuesday. Samples would be taken for laboratory tests to find the cause of death.



He said there were about 300 gaur in the game reserve, where food and water were still abundant.