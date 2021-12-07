Construction crane collapses onto rented rooms, kills 1, injures 3

People gather at the construction site in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan where a tall crane collapsed late on Tuesday morning, killing one person and injuring three others. (Photo: @rkupreng Ruam Katanyu rescue volunteer team Facebook page)

A huge crane at a condominium construction site collapsed onto an adjoining row of rented rooms in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan, killing one person and injuring three others, late Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the construction site of a five-storey condominium on Rattanarat Road in tambon Bang Bo around 11.15am.

The crane fell on top of a row of rented rooms beside the construction site.

One person was killed and three others hurt, Thai media reported.

The dead victim was badly crushed and it was not known if they were male of female, Thai media reported.

Police and rescue workers were at the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Other details were not yet available.

A crane at a construction site in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province collapses at 11.15am on Tuesday. (Photos: @rkupreng Ruam Katanyu rescue team Facebook page)