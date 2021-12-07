Sathon pier gets extra electric boat routes

An electric ferryboat, operated by MINE Smart Ferry, on the Chao Phraya River (File photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The operator of the electric boat service on the Chao Phraya River will add two new routes to and from Sathon pier on Dec 20, and charge a flat 20 baht rate until the end of this month.

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate on Tuesday said the service, MINE Smart Ferry operated by E Smart Transport Co, will feature a “Metro line” between Sathon pier and Rama VII pier and a “City line” running from Sathon pier to Pinklao pier.

The Metro Line will have 12 trips on weekdays from 6.05am-5.45pm and 18 on weekends from 7.30am-6.45pm. The City Line will have 36 trips per day, from 7am-6.05pm.

Mr Atirat said three electric boats will serve each route.

Next month, the fare on the Metro line will be increased from 20 baht to 25 baht; the City line will remain at 20 baht.

Currently, the EV service is available from Sathon pier in Bangkok to Phra Nangklao Bridge pier in Nonthaburi. The route is the “Urban line”.

Mr Atirat said the mass rapid transit system now connects with four piers - the MRT Purple line with Phra Nangklao pier, MRT Blue Line with Bang Po pier and Rachini pier, and MRT Green Line with Sathon pier.

In the future, the MRT Orange Line will connect with Siriraj and Ratchawong piers.

By the third quarter of next year, the operator plans to have 15 electric boats, accommodating about 150 commuters per trip, to encourage water-based transport. The boats could pass undermeath the bridges despite the rising level of the Chao Phraya River, Mr Atirat said.