Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,618 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,618 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths

published : 8 Dec 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

Two bodies of Covid-19 cases are in the crematorium of Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Two bodies of Covid-19 cases are in the crematorium of Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand logged 38 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,618 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, 5,775 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,152,384 Covid-19 cases, with 2,067,149 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 20,941 during the third wave and 21,035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was the 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was the 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Suu Kyi sentence puts spotlight on Myanmar's detained thousands

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, later cut to two, is just one of thousands held in the country since the military seized power 10 months ago.

21:47
World

Indonesia bolsters recovery efforts after volcano kills 34

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday to bolster evacuation efforts and repair damaged homes after visiting the site of a volcanic eruption on Java that has killed at least 34 people.

18:34
Business

Bank of Thailand urges banks to refrain from trading digital assets

The central bank on Tuesday said it does not want commercial banks to be directly involved in trading digital assets, citing the risks stemming from high price volatility.

17:30