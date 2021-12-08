3,618 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths

Two bodies of Covid-19 cases are in the crematorium of Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand logged 38 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,618 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, 5,775 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,152,384 Covid-19 cases, with 2,067,149 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 20,941 during the third wave and 21,035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was the 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was the 23,418 on Aug 13.