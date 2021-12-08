One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision

The farm truck lies on its side after being hit by a trailer truck on the Chok Chai-Khon Buri road in Nakhon Ratchasima's Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning. The driver was killed. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of an e-taen farm truck was killed in a collision with a trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning.

Two other people were injured and a pickup also damaged, police said.

Pol Lt Col Ruam Kleepklangdon, a Chok Chai investigator, said the accident occurred about 7.10am between kilometre markers 38-39 on the Chok Chai-Khon Buri road in tambon Tha Yiam.

The farm truck made a right turn, intendig to enter a petrol station, and cut in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler.

The farm truck was hit on the left side and overturned on the road, hitting an oncoming Toyota Vigo pickup driven by Apichart Laichangreed, 40. The pickup was deeply scoured along one side.

Pai Amkrathok, 75, the driver of the farm truck, was killed, and his wife, Roong, 70, was injured in the collision. The man's body was taken to Chok Chai Hospital for post mortem examination.

Prayoon Saengthong, 43, the trailer truck driver, suffered a cut eyebrow and back pain. He told police he was driving from Chok Chai to Khon Buri district.

Police were investigating.