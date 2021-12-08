'Hi-so' businessman charged with B36m swindle

Crime Suppression Division police show their arrest warrant to Wasant Thiamsiri, second left, as they detain him on swindling charges in Bangkok's Yannawa district on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

A man who posed as a high-society businessman has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman beauty surgeon out of 36 million baht, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan said.

CSD police armed with a warrant dated Nov 17, 2021 approved by the Criminal Court arrested Wasant Thiamsiri, 43, on Tuesday in a building on Narathiwat Chao Phraya road in Chong Nonsee area of Bangkok's Yannawa district.



Pol Maj Gen Montree said the arrest followed a complaint filed by a woman, a cosmetic surgeon in Bangkok.



The woman said in 2017 she was courted by Mr Wasant, who claimed he was a high society businessman. She fell for him and they began a relationship.



According to the CSD chief, Mr Wasant later persuaded her to invest in luxury condominiums in Pathumwan and Ratchathewi areas, where he said they could stay together. She had paid 16 million baht in instalments for the condominiums, through Mr Wasant.

The woman said Mr Wasant also persuaded her to invest another 20 million baht for buying and selling second-hand luxury cars - such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Lamborghini and Porsche - with her as the investor and he the manager. They were to share the profits equally.



She later found out he had deceived her. He did not buy the condominiums, but rented them. As for the money to invest in luxury cars, Mr Wasant only rented the cars to show to her.



In all, Mr Wasant had cheated her out of 36 million baht, she alleged.

Mr Wasant was charged with falsifying documents, using fake documents and swindling.

He denied the charges.

Police said Mr Wasant had a prior record. He was earlier involved in a 900,000 baht embezzlement case.



He was handed over to CSD's 5th sub-division for legal proceedings.