Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Hi-so' businessman charged with B36m swindle
Thailand
General

'Hi-so' businessman charged with B36m swindle

published : 8 Dec 2021 at 15:53

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Crime Suppression Division police show their arrest warrant to Wasant Thiamsiri, second left, as they detain him on swindling charges in Bangkok's Yannawa district on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
Crime Suppression Division police show their arrest warrant to Wasant Thiamsiri, second left, as they detain him on swindling charges in Bangkok's Yannawa district on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

A man who posed as a high-society businessman has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman beauty surgeon out of 36 million baht, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan said.

CSD police armed with a warrant dated Nov 17, 2021 approved by the Criminal Court  arrested Wasant Thiamsiri, 43, on Tuesday in a building on Narathiwat Chao Phraya road in Chong Nonsee area of Bangkok's Yannawa district.

Pol Maj Gen Montree said the arrest followed a complaint filed by a woman, a cosmetic surgeon in Bangkok.

The woman said in 2017 she was courted by Mr Wasant, who claimed he was a high society businessman. She fell for him and they began a relationship.

According to the CSD chief, Mr Wasant later persuaded her to invest in luxury condominiums in Pathumwan and Ratchathewi areas, where he said they could stay together. She had paid 16 million baht in instalments for the condominiums, through Mr Wasant.

The woman said Mr Wasant also persuaded her to invest another 20 million baht for buying  and selling second-hand luxury cars - such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Lamborghini and Porsche - with her as the investor and he the manager. They were to share the profits equally.

She later found out he had deceived her. He did not buy the condominiums, but rented them. As for the money to invest in luxury cars, Mr Wasant only rented the cars to show to her. 

In all, Mr Wasant had cheated her out of 36 million baht, she alleged.

Mr Wasant was charged with falsifying documents, using fake documents and swindling.

He denied the charges.

Police said Mr Wasant had a prior record. He was earlier involved in a 900,000 baht  embezzlement case.

He was handed over to CSD's 5th sub-division for legal proceedings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

One killed in farm truck, 18-wheeler collision

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of an e-taen farm truck was killed in a collision with a trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Wednesday morning.

13:07
World

Sealand: the 'micronation' defying the UK and Covid

SEALAND: It's a hulking metal-and-concrete platform in the North Sea that has been run as an independent micronation in defiance of the UK government for the last 54 years. But even on Sealand, some 11 kilometres off the coast of southeast England, visitors have to show a negative Covid-19 test before being winched up onto the deck.

12:58
Thailand

Jailed

The Supreme Court sentences construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta to a prison term of two years and six months for hunting in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary nearly four years ago.

12:50