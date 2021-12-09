4,203 new Covid cases, 49 more deaths

A worker sprays disinfectant on an inter-provincial bus to control Covid-19 at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand logged 49 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,203 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, 7,939 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,156,587 Covid-19 cases, with 2,075,088 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 20,990 during the third wave and 21,084 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was the 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was the 23,418 on Aug 13.