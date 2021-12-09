Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
4,203 new Covid cases, 49 more deaths
Thailand
General

4,203 new Covid cases, 49 more deaths

published : 9 Dec 2021 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

A worker sprays disinfectant on an inter-provincial bus to control Covid-19 at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A worker sprays disinfectant on an inter-provincial bus to control Covid-19 at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand logged 49 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,203 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, 7,939 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,156,587 Covid-19 cases, with 2,075,088 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 20,990 during the third wave and 21,084 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was the 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was the 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

France releases Khashoggi suspect, admits identity mistaken

PARIS: French authorities said Wednesday they had released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 Istanbul murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after realising he was not the same individual on an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

8 Dec 2021
World

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 39

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has risen to 39, authorities said Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to retrieve more bodies under the threat of further volcanic activity.

8 Dec 2021
Thailand

Female employer accused of face-deforming torture

A female employer and her close aide were arrested in Sing Buri province for allegedly torturing and assaulting a male employee, leaving his face deformed and his battered penis infected.

8 Dec 2021