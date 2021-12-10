4,193 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths

A mother takes her boy to take a Covid-19 swab test at the Bang Rak district office on Thursday as part of a proactive screening campaign in the area following the emergence of the Omicron variant. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand logged 4,193 more Covid-19 fatalities and 28 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

There were 4,172 cases in the general population and 21 among prison inmates.

On Thursday, 7,863 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,160,780 Covid-19 cases, with 2,082,951 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,018 during the third wave and 21,112 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.