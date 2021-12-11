Section
Soldiers, monks unhurt in Narathiwat bomb blast
Thailand
General

published : 11 Dec 2021 at 12:33

writer: Abdullah Benjakat and Online Reporters

A roadside bomb goes off in Rueso municipal area of Narathiwat on Saturday morning shortly after a ranger team escorting two Buddhist monks walk past. (Photo supplied: Waedao Harai)
A roadside bomb goes off in Rueso municipal area of Narathiwat on Saturday morning shortly after a ranger team escorting two Buddhist monks walk past. (Photo supplied: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Two monks and two rangers providing protection for them during morning alms escaped unhurt when a bomb exploded on a road in Rueso district on Saturday morning.

The blast occurred around 6.35am on a road in the Rueso municipal area, said police.

Shortly after the soldiers and Buddhist monks walked past the area, the bomb went off. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Col Apisarit Maneechot, chief of Rueso police station, and Col Songdet Suknui, commander of the 46th ranger unit led bomb disposal officers to inspect the scene of the blast, Thai media reported.

