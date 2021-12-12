Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
57 Myanmar nationals caught for illegal entry
Thailand
General

57 Myanmar nationals caught for illegal entry

published : 12 Dec 2021 at 13:32

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Some of the 57 Myanmar job seekers who were arrested for illegal entry in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district late on Saturday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Some of the 57 Myanmar job seekers who were arrested for illegal entry in Kanchanaburi's Sai Yok district late on Saturday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A goverment patrol arrested 57 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border into Sai Yok district late on Saturday night, police said.

At about 11pm, the patrol - a combination of troops from the Ranger Company 1404 and police from Border Patrol Company 136 - spotted the illegal border crossers in a forest near Phu Phaya, or Moo 4 village, in tambon Si Mongkol of Sai Yok district, waiting for transportation to take them further inside the country.

The 30 men and 27 women said they were from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Dawei and Rakhine provinces in Myanmar. They slipped through a natural border crossing into Sai Yok district early on Saturday night

They had paid 18,000-25,000 baht each to agents for jobs in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon.

The job seekers were initially charged with illegal entry and handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters chain themselves to Olympic rings

LAUSANNE: Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.

11 Dec 2021
Thailand

Unlocking potential

The Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.

11 Dec 2021
World

New Caledonia tense on eve of independence vote

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

11 Dec 2021