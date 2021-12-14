2,862 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths
published : 14 Dec 2021 at 07:44
writer: Online Reporters
There were 37 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,862 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.
This compared with 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,398 new cases reported on Monday morning.
On Monday, 4,818 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,174,906 Covid-19 cases, with 2,106,144 complete recoveries so far.
The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.
The death toll stood at 21,137 during the third wave and 21,231 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.