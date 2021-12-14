Haul of meth pills seized on NE border
published : 14 Dec 2021 at 10:42
writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai
NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol seized a total of 598,000 methamphetamine pills from several spots along the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Monday night.
R/Adm Sombat Juthanom told reporters the meth pills were probably smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos on long-tail boats and left on the river bank to be collected and delivered-on by members of the drug network.
Instead, the drugs were found by a patrol from the navy's Mekong Riverine Unit. There were no arrests.