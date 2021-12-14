Haul of meth pills seized on NE border

Navy soldiers of the Mekong Riverine Unit arranged packages of seized meth pills for display at MRU headquarters in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province. A total of 598,000 meth pills were seized from the Mekong river bank in That Phanom district on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol seized a total of 598,000 methamphetamine pills from several spots along the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Monday night.

R/Adm Sombat Juthanom told reporters the meth pills were probably smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos on long-tail boats and left on the river bank to be collected and delivered-on by members of the drug network.



Instead, the drugs were found by a patrol from the navy's Mekong Riverine Unit. There were no arrests.