Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Haul of meth pills seized on NE border
Thailand
General

Haul of meth pills seized on NE border

published : 14 Dec 2021 at 10:42

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Navy soldiers of the Mekong Riverine Unit arranged packages of seized meth pills for display at MRU headquarters in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province. A total of 598,000 meth pills were seized from the Mekong river bank in That Phanom district on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Navy soldiers of the Mekong Riverine Unit arranged packages of seized meth pills for display at MRU headquarters in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province. A total of 598,000 meth pills were seized from the Mekong river bank in That Phanom district on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol seized a total of 598,000 methamphetamine pills from several spots along the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Monday night.

R/Adm Sombat Juthanom told reporters the meth pills were probably smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos on long-tail boats and left on the river bank to be collected and delivered-on by members of the drug network.

Instead, the drugs were found by a patrol from the navy's Mekong Riverine Unit. There were no arrests.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Blinken says US to advance defence, economic alliances in Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and deepen treaty alliances and defence and intelligence capabilities with partners in the region.

11:29
Thailand

Haul of meth pills seized on NE border

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol seized a total of 598,000 methamphetamine pills from several spots along the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Monday night.

10:42
Thailand

Myanmar job seekers arrested

KANCHANABURI: A government patrol arrested 16 Myanmar nationals after they illegally crossed the border into a village in Muang district on Monday.

09:11