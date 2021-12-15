Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Study suggests two doses 'not enough'
Thailand
General

Study suggests two doses 'not enough'

published : 15 Dec 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Bloomberg News

LONDON: Two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca's Covid vaccines induced lower levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant, researchers found, increasing the risk of infection.

Blood samples collected from people vaccinated with the two different shots and tested against the new strain showed a substantial drop in neutralising antibodies, a proxy for protection, researchers from the University of Oxford said on Monday in a paper.

The results echo other recent findings that emphasise the need for booster shots, especially amid evidence of Omicron's ability to drive a tidal wave of infections. The scientists couldn't yet answer another key question, about the vaccines' ability to ward off severe disease. The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from South Africa, where it was first discovered, suggest so far cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges.

Omicron's impact should become better documented in a few more weeks, making clear whether new vaccines are needed, according to Teresa Lambe, one of the creators of the shot that Astra developed with Oxford.

In the meantime, the rise in infections alone could strain hospitals in places like the United Kingdom. Gavin Screaton, head of Oxford's medical-sciences division and lead author of the paper, called for remaining "cautious, as greater case numbers will still place a considerable burden on health-care systems".

The researchers saw a roughly 30-fold drop in neutralising antibodies against Omicron after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine compared with the Delta strain. The impact on the Astra shot was similar.

The blood samples were taken from the Oxford-led Com-Cov2 study looking at how mixing and matching vaccines with different intervals impacts the immune response to Covid-19. The findings on Omicron were mainly based on those volunteers that had two shots of the same vaccine, the researchers said.

The data was published on the pre-print server medRxiv. bloomberg

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

World Bank upbeat on Thai growth

The World Bank predicts Thai economic activity will return to 2019 levels by the end of 2022, helping support GDP growth of 3.9% next year, up from 1% this year.

10:05
World

Haiti tanker truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

CAP-HAïTIEN: A petrol tanker truck exploded and killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute shortages.

09:45
Sports

Teenage star Supergirl returns

It's been over a year since Supergirl last competed in One Championship. But fans do not have to wait for long to see her in action. The 18-year-old Jaroonsak Muaythai Gym fighter returns to the ring on Jan 14 in Singapore against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in One: Heavy Hitters.

09:24