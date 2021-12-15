Benefit boost for UHC scheme

Six more healthcare benefits have been included in the National Health Security Office's (NHSO) universal health coverage (UHC) scheme, including immunoglobulin therapy for children infected with Covid-19 or suffering inflammation of the heart muscle or swelling of the heart sac tissue following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination.

The intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) drug approved for use in the UHC scheme to treat multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS) in children and myocarditis or pericarditis in young mRNA Covid-19 vaccine recipients costs between 50,000 baht and 100,000 baht per person, said Assoc Prof Dr Prasopsri Ungtavorn, chairwoman of the NHSO's sub-committee tasked with deciding on changes to the UHC's healthcare benefits.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle while pericarditis refers to swelling and irritation of the thin tissue surrounding the heart.

The IVIG therapy was one of six new healthcare benefits approved by the NHSO's board last Thursday for inclusion in the UHC, explained Assoc Prof Dr Prasopsri.

Their inclusion was approved for implementation in fiscal 2022 starting from Oct 1 and ending Sept 30, with a required budget of 245.25 million baht, she said.

The other five healthcare benefits are gene mutation screening for breast cancer patients, prescribing medicine to prevent HIV after possible exposure in a treatment called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), screening of inherited metabolic disorders using the tandem mass spectrometry technique, oral cancer screening for people aged 40 and older, and full mouth dental implants, she said.