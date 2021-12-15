Chana Rak Thin group ends protest

Chana Rak Thin protesters against the industrial estate planned for Chana district of Songkhla, outside Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Protesters of Chana Rak Thin group from Songkhla's Chana district ended their protest rally and returned home on Wednesday morning after the government agreed to delay the controversial Chana industrial estate project.

The protesters, who were camped near Government House, started to pack up after morning prayer, removing their garbage and ending their 10-day protest.



They left about 5.30am on two buses arranged by the government that were to take them to Chana district in Songkhla.



Members of the Chana Rak Thin group began their protest in front of Government House on the night of Dec 6. That same night, 37 of them were arrested by crowd control police but were released the following day.



The protesters said the government promised in December last year to revoke all cabinet resolutions approving the project and start over again with a strategic environment assessment (SEA) of the development, but no action had been taken.



Sainab Yamadya, a protester, said he was glad the government had finally agreed to delay the project and accepted the group's demand for an SEA.



But if the government again failed to do as it promised, they would return to Bangkok and renew their protest, he said.

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to delay the controversial development and evaluate the project's SEA and related plans. The decision did not fully satisfy the protesters, many of whom accused the government of just stalling.