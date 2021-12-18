10% discount for interprovincial bus fares

Fare cut applies to e-tickets for trips from Dec 20 to Jan 20

A Transport Co employee cleans the interior of a bus as part of the company's Big Cleaning Day campaign at a bus terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Dec 8. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Interprovincial bus fares bought online will be cut by 10% for trips taken over 32 days as a New Year gift from a state-owned operator.

Transport Co announced on Saturday the e-ticket discount applied to trips taken from Monday to Jan 20 next year.

Buyer can purchase tickets from the E-Ticket app and at the Transport Co website, managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said on Saturday.

The discount does not apply to other fees and cannot be used concurrently with other types of discounts.

However, buyers may under no circumstance exchange the tickets or ask for a refund, he added.