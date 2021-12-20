Bangkok jab centre shut for New Year

City Hall-managed vaccination centre at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre will be closed from Jan 29 to Dec 4. (Photo: Apihart Jinakul)

The main City Hall-managed vaccination centre at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre will close from Dec 29 to Jan 4 during the New Year holidays, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s Health Department on Sunday.

The centre will stop services for seven days, reopening on Jan 5.

In the meantime, people can continue to receive vaccine shots at six health clinics and 11 nominated hospitals operated while the centre is closed, said Dr Panrudee Manomaipiboon, the department director.

People can book in advance for their jab via the QueQ application at BMA-run medical facilities.

All segments of the population and foreign nationals are eligible to receive their first, second and booster jabs.

In the future, vaccination points will be increased and made available at other hospitals and private-sector offices.

According to the Ministry of Public Health's Immunisation Centre, 9.2 million people have had their first vaccine shots, 9.2 had double shots and 1.2 million were given boosters jabs in Bangkok.

Dr Panrudee said public health authorities have been distributing second jabs more rapidly after the process had been expedited due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.