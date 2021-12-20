Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,525 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,525 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

published : 20 Dec 2021 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

People wait for condition observation after getting their booster shot against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
People wait for condition observation after getting their booster shot against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,525 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

This compared with 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,899 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 4,190 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,194,053 Covid-19 cases, with 2,132,548 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,314 during the third wave and 21,408 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Fauci warns of bleak winter with Omicron 'raging through the world'

WASHINGTON: Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned of a bleak winter ahead as the Omicron coronavirus variant spurs a new wave of infections globally, sparking restrictions and concerns over hospital capacity.

08:45
Sports

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword.

08:35
Thailand

2,525 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

There were 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,525 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

07:47