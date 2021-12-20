2,525 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

People wait for condition observation after getting their booster shot against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,525 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

This compared with 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,899 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 4,190 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,194,053 Covid-19 cases, with 2,132,548 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,314 during the third wave and 21,408 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.