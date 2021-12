Thai FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 5-11

FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus for high school students at Prachaniwet Secondary School in Bangkok, Oct 4, 2021. (AFP) -

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday it has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children between the age of five and 11.

The Comirnaty vaccine, which is the first to be approved in the country for the age group, will be given in two 10 microgram doses, 21 days apart, the FDA said in a statement.