Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gamblers caught in Hat Yai
Thailand
General

Gamblers caught in Hat Yai

published : 21 Dec 2021 at 12:22

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Officials arrest women and men for gambling at a townhouse in Hat Yai district, Songkhla on Monday night.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Officials arrest women and men for gambling at a townhouse in Hat Yai district, Songkhla on Monday night.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Sixteen people were arrested on charges of gambling and crowding in violation of the emergency Covid-19 decree at a townhouse in Hat Yai district on Monday night.

Local officials, defence volunteers and police, led by Hat Yai district security chief Theeradet Janmanee, raided the townhouse in Thungsao community around 8pm.

The found 16 people gambling at cards in a room on the second floor of the house. The  five men and 11 women were arrested and 15 decks of cards and 14,400 baht in cash seized as evidence.

An arresting officer said the gamblers were close together inside an airconditioned room with no outside ventilation and this put them them at risk of spreading Covid-19.

One of those arrested, Manit Samosorn, 45,  allegedly admitted he arranged the gambling. 

All were charged with colluding in gambling and illegal gathering that posed a risk of spreading disease in violation of the emergency decree. They were taken to Hat Yai police station for legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Domestic car sales drop 3.2% y/y in November

Domestic car sales fell 3.2% in November from a year earlier to 71,716 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

11:24
World

Singapore finds first local Omicron cluster, expects more cases

Singapore reported its first suspected local omicron cluster, a group of three Covid-19 infections traced to a gym, the health ministry said in a statement late Monday.

10:59
Thailand

Young girl shot while children playing alone in room

KANCHANABURI: A five-year-old girl died from her wounds when a shotgun discharged while she and two young boys were playing alone in a room in a village chief's house in Phanom Thuan district on Monday.

10:55