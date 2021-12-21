Gamblers caught in Hat Yai

Officials arrest women and men for gambling at a townhouse in Hat Yai district, Songkhla on Monday night.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Sixteen people were arrested on charges of gambling and crowding in violation of the emergency Covid-19 decree at a townhouse in Hat Yai district on Monday night.

Local officials, defence volunteers and police, led by Hat Yai district security chief Theeradet Janmanee, raided the townhouse in Thungsao community around 8pm.

The found 16 people gambling at cards in a room on the second floor of the house. The five men and 11 women were arrested and 15 decks of cards and 14,400 baht in cash seized as evidence.

An arresting officer said the gamblers were close together inside an airconditioned room with no outside ventilation and this put them them at risk of spreading Covid-19.

One of those arrested, Manit Samosorn, 45, allegedly admitted he arranged the gambling.

All were charged with colluding in gambling and illegal gathering that posed a risk of spreading disease in violation of the emergency decree. They were taken to Hat Yai police station for legal action.