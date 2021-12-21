Bull elephant electrocuted

The dead bull elephant, killed by an electric fence around an orchard in Chanthaburi's Pong Nam Ron district, believed to be Sidor Daeng, who fled from an elephant detention centre in Sa Kaeo province in June 2018. (Photo supplied)

An 18-year-old bull elephant with a history of being wild and unruly was reportedly found dead beside an electric fence around an orchard in Pong Nam Rom district, Chanthaburi province, on Tuesday morning.

Ekachai Saendee, chief of Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, said he received a report about 7am that an elephant known as Sidor Daeng was dead.

The elephant was electrocuted by an electric fence around an orchard at Moo 1 village, on the edge of Khao Soi Dao Tai mountain, in tambon Thap Sai of Pong Nam Ron district.

He said it had still to be confirmed that the dead elephant was actually Sidor Daeng - a bull about 18 years old weighing about 7 tonnes and with a history of being rogue and unruly.



In January 2018, when about 15 years old, Sidor Daeng escaped from an elephant detention centre in Khao Takrub, a forest which is part of the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Wang Nam Yen district, Sa Kaeo province.

While on the loose, the elephant raided many orchards and field crops in eastern provinces and killed a person who got in his way.

Sidor Daeng was recaptured about six months later in Ban Tabok Pia in Makham district of Chanthaburi province and returned to the Khao Takrub detention centre in Sa Kaeo province.

Shortly after, he fled again on June 16, 2018, and had roamed free since.