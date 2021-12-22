2,532 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

People fill an area as they wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Central Plaza Westgate shopping centre in Nonthaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,532 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,476 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 3,191 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,199,061 Covid-19 cases, with 2,139,388 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,377 during the third wave and 21,471 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.