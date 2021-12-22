2,532 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths
published : 22 Dec 2021 at 07:46
writer: Online Reporters
There were 31 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,532 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.
This compared with 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,476 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, 3,191 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,199,061 Covid-19 cases, with 2,139,388 complete recoveries so far.
The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.
The death toll stood at 21,377 during the third wave and 21,471 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.