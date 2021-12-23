Section
Disappearances, torture bill vetted
Disappearances, torture bill vetted

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 04:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

An extraordinary House committee has finished scrutiny of a bill on protection from and suppression of torture and enforced disappearances.

Committee chairman Chavalit Wichayasut, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Phanom, said on Wednesday the bill has received much attention from the public, the media and international organisations.

The committee did its best to come up with a new law that is in line with the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment to which Thailand is a signatory. Public feedback was considered during the bill's vetting.

The thrust of the bill is to prevent any wrongdoing committed by the authorities that leads to people's disappearance, as well as to protect authorities who carry out their duties honestly from prosecution, Mr Chavalit said.

He said the bill is expected to be presented to parliament for a third reading in January. The House accepted the bill at its first reading on Sept 16.

Advocates say a lack of political will was among early hindrances holding back the legislation. It took 14 frustrating years to push for the law, and the first reading in the House was regarded as a real breakthrough.

