Thailand
General

Districts put on alert for NY

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has instructed all 50 district offices in the capital to meet at the Emergency Operation Centre to thrash out anti-Covid-19 plans ahead of New Year countdown celebrations.

City clerk Khachit Chatchawanit said on Wednesday the centre will monitor the virus situation and review procedures for handling emergencies and for screening and isolating patients.

Inspections will be beefed up in areas where mass New Year celebrations are taking place to ensure everything abides by Covid-19 prevention measures, Mr Khachit said. Major countdown locations include Iconsiam, CentralWorld and around the Ratchaprasong intersection.

Mr Khachit said the BMA also instructed its district offices to tell business operators and event organisers to comply with Covid rules at all risk-prone sites such as restaurants, markets, campsites, crowded communities and areas where prayer activities or other events will take place.

Aside from providing a Covid-free setting, all business operators and event organisers must also comply with efforts which have been scaled up by the government for virus containment.

