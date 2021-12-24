Section
2,671 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 24 Dec 2021 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

A worker from the Department of Health sprays disinfectant on a bus at Mo Chit Bus Terminal ahead of the New Year festivities. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Thailand logged 2,671 new Covid-19 cases and 27 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

There were 2,616 cases in the general population and 58 among prison inmates.

On Thursday, 2,766 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,204,672 Covid-19 cases, with 2,144,952 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,434 during the third wave and 21,528 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


