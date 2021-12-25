Phetchabun goes ahead with countdown events

Preparations are made for a 2021 New Year countdown in Phetchabun province last year. (File photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: Provincial authorities have allowed New Year countdown activities under strict Covid-19 control measures in a bid to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant.

Governor Krit Khongmuang, who chaired the provincial communicable disease control committee, held an online meeting with panel members on Friday evening. They discussed measures for the upcoming New Year since many tourists were expected to visit the province, said a source at the panel.

The meeting came up with four measures. All people entering the province will be required to strictly observe rules on distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, testing and using the Thai Chana tracking app.

Employees serving visitors must be fully vaccinated. They must also screen customers to make sure they too had received at least the second shot.

Operators of hotels, resorts or similar businesses must strictly screen guests by accepting only fully vaccinated people. The places must be cleaned or disinfected.

Officials at disease-control centres in all districts must make sure businesses comply with the rules and keep monitoring their activities. If an operator is found to have breached rules or orders, the officials in charge of the district must take legal action and ask the governor to close or suspend the operation.

During the meeting, the panel gave a greenlight to two countdown events - Khao Kho Countdown 2022, organised by the provincial administration organisation on Dec 31 and Jan 1, and Music in the Garden & Countdown 2022, held by the Muang municipality during Dec 27-31.