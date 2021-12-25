Suvarnabhumi parking fees waived for holidays

Passenger numbers over 12-day period forecast to be 72% higher than a year ago

A worker cleans luggage trolleys near a baggage carousel at Suvarnabhumi Airport. (Photo supplied)

Suvarnabhumi airport will waive fees for long-term car parking in Zone C from 12.01am on Dec 30 until midnight on Jan 4 as a gift for holiday season travellers.

Zone C can accommodate 718 vehicles, and a shuttle bus connects it with the terminal building, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of the airport.

Mr Kittipong said the airport was fully ready to accommodate high travel demand during the festive season in compliance with health and safety standards.

An estimated 591,090 passengers are expected to pass through the country’s main airport during the 12-day period from Dec 25 to Jan 5, an increase of 72% from the same period 12 months ago.

The figure comprises 188,637 international passengers and 402,453 domestic travellers based on current flight information, he said.

Overall aircraft movements (take-offs and landings) are forecast to total 5,961, averaging 497 a day, up 12% from a year ago. International aircraft movements will number 3,071, up 92%, with domestic flights totalling and 2,890, down by 22.6%

Mr Kittipong said 12 regular and charter airlines had requested to add 282 flights: 223 domestic and 59 international. Bangkok Airways is planning 169 flights, THAI Smile Airways 50 and T-Way Airlines 17.

Mr Kittipong said Suvarnabhumi has adjusted its procedures in line with the revised entry regulations announced by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in response to concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

New applications for international arrivals under the Test & Go and Sandbox programmes, except for Phuket, have been suspended from Dec 21 to Jan 4. However, those already registered in the Thailand Pass system for the Test & Go and Sandbox programmes before Dec 21 are still allowed to visit according to their original travel plans.

In the event that hotels are unable to pick up arriving guests entering under the Thailand Pass system, Suvarnabhumi has arranged for taxis that have passed SHA Plus hygiene and safety standards to transport them to their hotels.

The SHA Plus transport desk is located on the second floor, Gate 10 of the terminal, said Mr Kittipong.