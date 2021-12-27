Condo resident arrested for murder of woman neighbour

Police at the B2 building in the Muang Thong condominium compound in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Sunday to investigate the murder of a 23-year-old woman who lived there. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man whose wife had recently given birth was arrested on Sunday on charges of attempted rape and the murder of a woman who lived in the same condominium building in Bang Phli district.

Inthu-on Korharn, a 23-year-old native of Phichit province, was found dead in front of an elevator door on the seventh floor of B2 Building in Muang Thong condominium complex in tambon Bang Chalong about 11pm on Saturday.

She had a stab wound to her thigh which also cut an artery and she had bled copiously. She lived on the same floor.

Police locked down the whole building, which has 10 floors. A witness had reported seeing a man who lived in the building rushing from the seventh floor through the fire exit stairs.

On Sunday morning police found a blood-stained blue T-shirt in the toilet of an empty room on the fifth floor. The toilet room was wet and police believed the woman's assailant had taken off the blue shirt, attempted to wash himself clean and put on a yellow T-shirt he stole from a rack on the third floor. Police also found a knife sheath in the toilet.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commander of the Provincial Police Region 1, said officers later arrested a suspect, a man who lived in a room on the third floor near the fire exit stairs.

According to police, the suspect had seen the victim on the ground floor, returned to his room and changed his shirt, from white to the blue T-shirt found on the fifth floor.

The suspect then entered the victim's room and hid in the closet, waiting for her. He planned to rape her.

Investigators said the woman fought off the man as he stabbed her once in the thigh. He then fled barefoot from her room leaving blood-stained footprints behind him, leading to the empty room on the fifth floor.

Investigators believed the suspect had earlier tried to also enter rooms on the eighth floor.

When police arrested the suspect in his room he had just had a shower. He had a nail scratch on his left middle finger. There were traces of blood in his bathroom, hand basin and on a water container.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and told police he was drunk and sexually frustrated because his wife had given birth only 15 days ago.

Police on Monday named the suspect, Nathachai Atsamat, aged 31 years.