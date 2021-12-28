Section
Phuket to welcome Bocelli for NY
Thailand
General

Attendees must show negative Covid test

published : 28 Dec 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

Phuket: Preparations are under way for the New Year's countdown on the island with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli now confirmed among the performers who will appear on stage to ring in 2022.

"Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022, Amazing New Chapters @Phuket" will proceed at Saphan Hin under strict Covid-19 control measures, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday.

He said the countdown event, which is expected to start at 8pm, will feature Bocelli, 10 Thai artists and a spectacular firework display to round off the evening's festivities.

All attendees will be required to show proof of having had two vaccination shots and a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Due to a surge of infections linked to the new Omicron variant, participants are advised to observe social distancing measures, Mr Phiphat said.

Highlighting the success of the Phuket sandbox tourism reopening scheme, the minister said tourism is expected to rebound next year with 1.3-1.8 trillion baht in income expected.

Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that since the July 1 launch of the sandbox tourism reopening, locals have been vigilant against the virus.

She expressed confidence the countdown gala event would prove the public can have a good time amid Covid-19 control measures.

Phuket deputy governor Piyapong Choowong said local authorities are ready for the New Year's Eve celebrations and are providing regular updates to the Covid-19 operation centre.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, chief of the provincial public health department, said strict prevention measures will be enforced, including registration via the QR app. They have been reviewed and approved by the provincial communicable disease committee.

