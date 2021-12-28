Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
54 new Covid cases in Kalasin
Thailand
General

54 new Covid cases in Kalasin

published : 28 Dec 2021 at 12:24

writer: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

Health professionals conduct mass testing for Covid-19 at Kalasinpittayasan School in Muang district, Kalasin, on Tuesday. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)
Health professionals conduct mass testing for Covid-19 at Kalasinpittayasan School in Muang district, Kalasin, on Tuesday. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

KALASIN: The northeastern province logged 54 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as local officials were conducting mass testing in a bid to contain infection clusters.

Kalasin's Covid-19 situation centre reported on Tuesday that the 54 new cases included 24 cases linked with infection clusters.

Fifteen cases originated from the cluster at the Rong See market in Muang district, seven from a vacation group in Na Mon district, one from a concert in tambon Phu Por of Muang district and the other from Ban Nong Huling village of tambon Bua Khao in Kuchinarai district.

The province had 10,607 Covid-19 cases, 10,248 of whom fully recovered. On Monday, 286 patients were at hospitals and 19 fully recovered and were discharged.

A big cluster in Kalasin resulted from an infected Thai couple who returned from Belgium on Dec 10 and tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. Later they were confirmed with the Omicron variant.

In a bid to contain outbreaks, officials conducted mass testing at Kalasinpittayasan School in Muang district on Tuesday. Mass testing locations were also set for the next two days at shopping centres and markets.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Few people at opening of Korat New Year countdown

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The opening of the five-day "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 - Amazing New Chapters @ Nakhon Ratchasima" celebration fell flat on Monday night, with only a small number of people turning up.

11:20
Business

Emerging markets seen rising in 2022, but not until July

Emerging-market assets are set to rise in 2022 as moderating inflation and accelerating growth trigger gains, but that won’t happen until the second half of the year.

10:49
World

US, Russia to hold arms control, Ukraine talks early January

WASHINGTON: The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, a White House official told AFP Monday, with the rivals due to negotiate on nuclear arms control and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

10:45