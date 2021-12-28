54 new Covid cases in Kalasin

Health professionals conduct mass testing for Covid-19 at Kalasinpittayasan School in Muang district, Kalasin, on Tuesday. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

KALASIN: The northeastern province logged 54 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as local officials were conducting mass testing in a bid to contain infection clusters.

Kalasin's Covid-19 situation centre reported on Tuesday that the 54 new cases included 24 cases linked with infection clusters.

Fifteen cases originated from the cluster at the Rong See market in Muang district, seven from a vacation group in Na Mon district, one from a concert in tambon Phu Por of Muang district and the other from Ban Nong Huling village of tambon Bua Khao in Kuchinarai district.

The province had 10,607 Covid-19 cases, 10,248 of whom fully recovered. On Monday, 286 patients were at hospitals and 19 fully recovered and were discharged.

A big cluster in Kalasin resulted from an infected Thai couple who returned from Belgium on Dec 10 and tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. Later they were confirmed with the Omicron variant.

In a bid to contain outbreaks, officials conducted mass testing at Kalasinpittayasan School in Muang district on Tuesday. Mass testing locations were also set for the next two days at shopping centres and markets.