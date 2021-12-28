Section
More job seekers from Myanmar arrested
Thailand
General

More job seekers from Myanmar arrested

published : 28 Dec 2021 at 13:24

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A soldier from the Surasee Task Force takes the temperatures of the 24 Myanmar nationals caught after illegally crossing the border into Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district on Monday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
A soldier from the Surasee Task Force takes the temperatures of the 24 Myanmar nationals caught after illegally crossing the border into Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district on Monday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Twenty-four Myanmar nationals were arrested after illegally crossing the border into Sangkhla Buri district of this western border province late on Monday night, police said.

About 11.30pm, a military-police patrol found the 17 men and seven women hiding in bushes near Ban Song Karia, or Moo 8 village, in tambon Nong Lu.

All were from Bago township in Myanmar, having paid 20,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri.

They were waiting for transport to their promised jobs.

The job seekers were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at Sangkhla Buri police station.

