Ramkhamhaeng University rector sacked after four months

Suebpong Prabyai has been dismissed as Ramkhamhaeng University rector over "problems" with his management, after less than four months in the job.

The university council voted 16 to zero with five abstentions to sack the rector at its meeting on Friday, said Somboon Suksamran, vice-president of the council. The dismissal order took effect the following day.

Panthep Withit-anant, executive of the council, said the council convened a meeting earlier where Mr Suebpong was invited to address issues of alleged mismanagement.

The issues concerned his unauthorised postponement of two university council meetings; and correspondence made with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation which Mr Suebpong undertook without first consulting the council.

Others were his appointment of a lecturer being investigated for plagiarism to a faculty executive post; and complaints related to the process to select a new university council president.

Mr Panthep said Mr Suebpong has decided to respond to the allegations in writing.

The former rector said he may have violated the council rules regarding the meeting regulations as he was not familiar with them.

However, the council found his reasoning to be weak as he has served as an executive of the council twice before and should know the regulations well.

The postponement of the council meetings also delayed the issuing of degrees to graduates which set back their job applications.

Mr Suebpong was named rector on Sept 12 and was due to finish his term on Sept 11, 2025.