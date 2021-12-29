Gamblers busted in Pattaya hotel room

Police impound gambling equipment as evidence during the raid on a hotel room in Pattaya on Tuesday night. Forty-two gamblers were arrested. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Forty-two people were arrested for gambling when police raided a room at a four-star hotel in Pattaya on Tuesday night.

Armed with a search warrant issued by the Pattaya Court, police led by Pol Col Kulachart Kulchai, the Pattaya police chief, searched a room at the Le Vernissage Hotel in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, about 8.30pm.



They detained 42 people playing baccarat, including the dealers. None were wearing face masks.



Gambling equipment seized as evidence included tables, sets of cards and gambling chips with total marked value about 500 million baht.



Police also seized three guns from the dealers. Two closed-circuit cameras installed in the room were impounded for examination.



They were all held for legal proceedings.