Bomb blast outside army base in far South

A security camera records the bomb exploding against the wall of an army special operations unit, Narathiwat 21, in Rueso district on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: An improvised bomb was detonated against the wall of an army operations base in Rueso district on Wednesday morning, causing little damage and no injuries.

The explosion occurred about 6.15am at the Narathiwat 21 special operations unit base at Ban Bale, Moo 10, in tambon Rueso, Pol Capt Komsak Teekakan, deputy chief investigator at Rueso, said.

An explosive ordnance disposal team and forensic police were dispatched to the scene.

They reported the explosion had broken a cement support post in the wall, which partly crumbled. Fragments of a 20-kilogramme gas cylinder and other bomb components were found at the scene.

A security camera at nearby Rueso railway station recorded two people outside the wall on a motorcycle shortly before the explosion occurred. The driver was a man wearing a black shirt and black pants. The passenger was built like a man but was wearing woman's clothing with a headscarf.

About a minute after they left, the bomb went off.

Pol Capt Komsak said investigators suspect the same two men had planted a bomb that exploded on a road in Rueso district on Dec 11. Two army rangers and two monks were at the scene but escaped unhurt.