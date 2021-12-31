Covid measures in place for Phuket's NY countdown

At least 3,000 antigen test kits will be on hand for those attending the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022" event in Phuket on Friday night, as part of efforts to suppress the spread of Covid-19, especially the Omicron variant.

Phuket deputy governor Phichet Panaphong said on Thursday he expects an influx of tourists at the event, which will feature performances by prominent artists, including Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The 3,000-seat event is due to start around 8pm and will also feature 10 Thai artists.

A spectacular fireworks display will round off the evening's festivities.

Mr Phichet said Phuket is strictly following the government's Covid-19 measures to ensure people's safety.

As part of that, he said, those attending the countdown need to be fully vaccinated and must take an antigen test for their own and the public's safety.

He added that about 3,000 kits will be offered for attendees to use.

If an ATK test result at the event indicates someone is infected, Phuket has arranged an area to keep them separate and for those individuals to be rechecked with RT-PCR test at a hospital, he said.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said the number of tourists has increased since last month.

During November and December, about 113,459 visitors travelled to Phuket.

On Tuesday, 3,113 visitors, of whom 3,079 were international visitors and 34 were Thais, travelled to Phuket.

Upon arrival, visitors must undergo a Covid-19 test twice, one at the airport and the other test at their hotels, which must have SHA-plus certification, Mr Narong said.

Phuket has instructed hotel operators to remain vigilant against Covid-19 in order to prevent the virus transmission, he said.

Meanwhile, Pattaya City in Chon Buri also announced preparations for its own New Year countdown event tonight at Laem Bali Hai in South Pattaya, Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said.

Public health officials and state agencies will tighten the screening process at the entrance of the event area.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated or undergo ATKs with a negative result within 48 hours prior.

A New Year event will also be organised on Koh Lan with preventive measures against Covid-19.