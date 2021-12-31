3,111 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths

Monks from Wat Arun and City Hall staff prepare the temple grounds next to the temple's iconic stupas ahead of overnight chanting which was set to begin at 11pm on Friday for blessing on the occasion of the New Year transition. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 26 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,111 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

There were 2,957 cases in the general population and 154 among prison inmates.

This compared with 25 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,037 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, 3,241 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,223,435 Covid-19 cases, with 2,168,494 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,604 during the third wave and 21,698 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.