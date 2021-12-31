Tourists pack country's tallest peak

A campground is packed with tourists' tents in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Tourists packed Doi Inthanon to celebrate the new year at the national park on the country's highest mountain in the northern province.

Rathapol Naradisorn, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, said on Thursday that cold weather, effective Covid-19 controls and the Tourism Authority of Thailand's New Year countdown events in the province attracted tourists to Doi Inthanon.

Tourists visited Doi Inthanon, the tallest mountain at 2,565 metres above the mean sea level, as well as other highland attractions in the province including Doi Mon Jaem and Doi Ang Khang mountains.

Arrivals caused traffic congestion because most visitors were families travelling in private cars.

Campgrounds and resort houses were fully occupied along the road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Nearby campsites remained slightly vacant.