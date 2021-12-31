Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Kanchanaburi reports first Omicron case
Thailand
General

Kanchanaburi reports first Omicron case

published : 31 Dec 2021 at 17:35

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Officials of the Kanchanaburi public health office discuss its performance in 2021 at the office in Muang district of Kanchanaburi Tuesday. (Photo from the office's Facebook page)
Officials of the Kanchanaburi public health office discuss its performance in 2021 at the office in Muang district of Kanchanaburi Tuesday. (Photo from the office's Facebook page)

KANCHANABURI: Health officials have reported the first case of Omicron in this central province — a British man who tested positive three days after he arrived.

The public health office of Kanchanaburi reported on Friday that the Briton, 58, came from Iceland and arrived in the province on Monday with three friends. They planned to attend a wedding party in Phanom Thuan district.

He arrived in the country on Dec 24 through the one-night quarantine Test & Go scheme where he stayed at a hotel in Bangkok from Dec 24 to 26.

When he tried to attend the wedding party in Phanom Thuan district on Tuesday, screening officials refused to allow him in because he did not wear a face mask. He waited outside the reception room.

In Kanchanaburi, he stayed at a hotel in Muang district. On Wednesday, he underwent his second Covid-19 test required under the Test & Go scheme. A test at Phaholponpayuhasena Hospital showed he was infected with Covid-19. Further examination the next day showed it was the Omicron strain.

The man was admitted to the hospital where a high-risk person was also quarantined. His three friends still tested negative for the disease.

Officials were investigating the case and tracking the Briton's driver. The Kanchanaburi health office did not give any further information on Friday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Charges dropped against guards in Epstein case

NEW YORK: US prosecutors on Thursday dismissed charges against two New York prison guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the US financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell in 2019.

11:46
World

Stricken boat with 100 Rohingya allowed to dock

KRUENG GEUKUH, Indonesia: More than 100 Rohingya refugees who had been adrift on a sinking boat off the western coast of Indonesia were allowed to disembark early on Friday, after authorities relented following international pressure to give them refuge.

11:06
World

World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

SYDNEY: The world prepared on Friday to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

10:45