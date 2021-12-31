Kanchanaburi reports first Omicron case

Officials of the Kanchanaburi public health office discuss its performance in 2021 at the office in Muang district of Kanchanaburi Tuesday. (Photo from the office's Facebook page)

KANCHANABURI: Health officials have reported the first case of Omicron in this central province — a British man who tested positive three days after he arrived.

The public health office of Kanchanaburi reported on Friday that the Briton, 58, came from Iceland and arrived in the province on Monday with three friends. They planned to attend a wedding party in Phanom Thuan district.

He arrived in the country on Dec 24 through the one-night quarantine Test & Go scheme where he stayed at a hotel in Bangkok from Dec 24 to 26.

When he tried to attend the wedding party in Phanom Thuan district on Tuesday, screening officials refused to allow him in because he did not wear a face mask. He waited outside the reception room.

In Kanchanaburi, he stayed at a hotel in Muang district. On Wednesday, he underwent his second Covid-19 test required under the Test & Go scheme. A test at Phaholponpayuhasena Hospital showed he was infected with Covid-19. Further examination the next day showed it was the Omicron strain.

The man was admitted to the hospital where a high-risk person was also quarantined. His three friends still tested negative for the disease.

Officials were investigating the case and tracking the Briton's driver. The Kanchanaburi health office did not give any further information on Friday.