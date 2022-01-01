Section
Thailand
General

3,011 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths

published : 1 Jan 2022 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Travellers wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 while waiting for their buses at Bangkok Bus Terminal on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
There were 10 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,011 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

There were 2,954 cases in the general population and 57 among prison inmates.

This compared with 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,111 new cases reported on Friday morning.

On Friday, 3,315 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,226,446 Covid-19 cases, with 2,171,809 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,614 during the third wave and 21,708 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

