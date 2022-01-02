46 Myanmar nationals arrested on northern border

Section
Thailand
General

published : 2 Jan 2022 at 09:20

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Forty-six Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border are caught by a government patrol in Chiang Mai on Jan 1, 2022. (Photo by Panumet Tanraksa)
CHIANG MAI: Forty-six Myanmar nationals were caught for illegal entry in this northern province on Saturday, the New Year's Day, by a government patrol.

Col Veerachai Phongkaew, commander of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, said that at about 4pm, a patrol from the 3rd Cavalry Company found 19 men, 20 women and seven children, all of whom are Myanmar nationals, gathering at an area near Ban Luang, Moo 5 village in tambon Mae Ngon.

They slipped into Thailand in Fang district via a natural border crossing on the New Year's Day.

From an initial investigation, the illegal border crossers said they were from Panglong, Laikha and Mong Kung townships in southern Shan State of Myanmar, having paid 20,000 to 26,000 baht each to brokers in Myanmar for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

They were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at Fang police station.

