Daily Covid cases hovering around 3,000 as vaccinations continue

Travellers at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) during the New Year's holiday. (Bangkok Post photo)

There were 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,112 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

This compared with 10 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,011 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 2,921 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

On Sunday afternoon, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said vaccinations continued to progress, with 104.47 million doses administered as of Saturday. Seventy-three percent of the population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 66% have received at least two shots.

The Centre said the 12 new fatalities — six men and 12 women — were aged between 41 and 87. All were Thai nationals.

Chiang Mai accounted for three of the deaths. Bangkok, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Chonburi, Saraburi and Suphan Buri each reported a single Covid-related fatality.

The 3,112 new cases comprised 2,963 local transmissions among the public, two prisoners and 149 new arrivals from abroad.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

Of the local infections, 2,896 were confirmed at hospitals, 65 via mass testing and two at prisons.

Chonburi logged 442 Covid cases — up by 153 from the previous day — followed by 366 in Bangkok (-33), 304 in Ubon Ratchathani (+50), 128 in Nakhon Si Thammarat (-33), 100 in Khon Kaen (+1), 90 in Samut Prakan (+15), 85 in Chiang Mai (+16), 84 in Phuket (+20), 65 in Udon Thani (+22) and 57 in Rayong (-2).

The 149 imported cases were from 37 countries: 25 from the United States, 18 from the United Kingdom, 17 from Russia and 16 from Germany.

On Saturday, 33,108 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, down 179 from the previous day. Of them, 562 were critically ill and 156 dependent on ventilators.

Since the pandemic started early 2020, there have been 2,229,558 Covid-19 cases, with 2,174,730 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,626 during the third wave and 21,720 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1,187,125 in 24 hours to 289.70 million. The worldwide death toll went up 3,875 to 5.45 million.

The US had the most cases at 55.86 million, up 161,398. Thailand ranked 24th globally with 2.22 million cases.