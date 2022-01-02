6 bomb explosions in Yala on New Year's Eve

Police and bomb disposal officers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Yala. Six bombs exploded in the southern border province on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo by Addullah Benjakat)

YALA: Six bombs exploded in this southern border province on Dec 31 - two in Muang district and four in Bannang Sata - and the Barisan Revolosi Nasional (BRN) claimed responsibility for the blasts, Pol Maj Gen Tinnakorn Rangmat, the provincial police chief, confirmed on Sunday.

In Muang district, the explosions took place at two spots.



At the first, the blast toppled two power posts by Highway 409 at Ban Tha Sap or the Moo 1 village of tambon Tha Sap. The second bomb went off at a power post near a power plant at Ban Phong Yirai in tambon Phong Yirai.



In Bannang Sata district, the bombs exploded at four spots.



The first bomb went off at a power post by Highway 410 opposite a rubber wood processing factory in Ban Pa Wang or Moo 1 village.



The second and third explosions were at a power post and a mobile phone signal tower at a T-junction in Ban Bue Su or Moo 6 village.



The fourth blast went off near a power post at Ban Kasang or Moo 3 village in tambon Tano Puto.



According to Pol Maj Gen Tinnakorn, the explosions inflicted no casualties but caused some power posts to fall, leading to a blackout. However, the Provincial Electricity Authority managed to repair the damage and the power supply resumed shortly afterwards.



All of the bombs were locally made with fire extinguisher cylinders and timers.



The police chief did not reveal the exact times of the six explosions.



He said the BRN claimed responsibility for the blasts on its website, saying its "warriors of a new generation" were demonstrating their potential.