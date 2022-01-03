Section
Body found in sea off southern coast
Thailand
General

published : 3 Jan 2022 at 17:43

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

A rescue volunteer watches colleagues bring ashore the dead man found floating in the sea, in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Monday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Fishermen found a dead man floating in the sea off the coast of Sichon district of this southern province on Monday morning.

Pol Capt Uthai Yodrach, duty investigator at Sichon, said the body was about 2 kilometres out from Ban Fai Thai, or Moo 1 village, in tambon Thung Sai.

Police and medical staff from Sichon Hospital went out and collected the body, which was taken ashore for examination.

The body was of a man, partly decomposed with some bones visible, wearing green shorts and a yellow shirt. There were no documents on him.

The body would be sent to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for forensic examination to establish the dead man's identity and cause of death, the police captain said.

