Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
ATK Day in Chiang Mai
Thailand
General

ATK Day in Chiang Mai

published : 4 Jan 2022 at 13:10

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Staff line up for ATK testing at the Government Complex in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Staff line up for ATK testing at the Government Complex in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: All staff at government offices in all 25 districts of this northern province underwent antigen testing for Covid-19 on Tuesday, which was designated ATK Day.

At the city hall, Vorawit Chaisawat, the deputy governor, and Dr Jatuchai Maneerat, chief of the provincial health office, were among those who were tested on Tuesday morning.

They were complying with an order issued on Monday by provincial governor Prachon Prachsakul.

ATK Day was intended to generate confidence that people arriving for government services after the long New Year holiday were safe from infection.

Mr Vorawit said businesses in the province had been asked to do likewise, to boost public confidence.

With measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 being tightened, it was stil planned to go ahead with activities scheduled for this weekend, including Lanna Expo 2021 from Jan 7-16, he said.

Dr Jatuchai said the first 15 days after New Year were crucial. It would be a boon if a massive outbreak of Covid-19 did not follow.

What must be done was to get people vaccinated and ensure measures to contain the virus were strictly complied with, he said.

Dr Jatuchai said his greatest concern was entertainment venues, which were high-risk places for spreading the virus.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Provincial rail projects receive priority

The government has vowed to ramp up infrastructure projects in various regions this year to drive social and economic development throughout the country.

06:44
Business

Executives envision 2022 outlook

Leading entrepreneurs from a variety of sectors give their insights into the key business trends and offer their prognoses for the year ahead.

06:33
Business

Arkhom asks state banks to continue aid

The Finance Ministry has instructed state financial institutions to continue providing financial assistance to customers, including those classified as non-performing loan (NPLs), until the economy has fully recovered.

06:11