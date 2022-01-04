ATK Day in Chiang Mai

Staff line up for ATK testing at the Government Complex in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: All staff at government offices in all 25 districts of this northern province underwent antigen testing for Covid-19 on Tuesday, which was designated ATK Day.

At the city hall, Vorawit Chaisawat, the deputy governor, and Dr Jatuchai Maneerat, chief of the provincial health office, were among those who were tested on Tuesday morning.

They were complying with an order issued on Monday by provincial governor Prachon Prachsakul.



ATK Day was intended to generate confidence that people arriving for government services after the long New Year holiday were safe from infection.



Mr Vorawit said businesses in the province had been asked to do likewise, to boost public confidence.



With measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 being tightened, it was stil planned to go ahead with activities scheduled for this weekend, including Lanna Expo 2021 from Jan 7-16, he said.



Dr Jatuchai said the first 15 days after New Year were crucial. It would be a boon if a massive outbreak of Covid-19 did not follow.



What must be done was to get people vaccinated and ensure measures to contain the virus were strictly complied with, he said.



Dr Jatuchai said his greatest concern was entertainment venues, which were high-risk places for spreading the virus.