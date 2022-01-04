Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Covid-19 measures for schools nationwide
Thailand
General

New Covid-19 measures for schools nationwide

published : 4 Jan 2022 at 13:21

writer: Online Reporters

A student studies online from home in Phitasanulok province. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
A student studies online from home in Phitasanulok province. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The Education Ministry has announced new measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in schools and other education institutions nationwide.

The Covid-19 prevention measures, effective immediately, are:

  • Each education institution is to make a thorough assessment of students and teachers who may be at risk of catching the virus.
  • Those with at-risk students and teachers have to consider offering distance learning options. These include on-air, online, on-hand and on-demand learning, depending on the specific situation each institution finds itself in.
  • Each institution is to conduct a "Thai Stop Covid Plus" assessment, designed to help schools and businesses evaluate their Covid-19 control measures. They still have to follow DMHT-RC (distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, testing, reducing congestion and cleaning) and SSET-CQ (self-care, using serving spoons, eating freshly cooked meals, using a tracking system, check and quarantine) measures.
  • If students and/or education personnel test postive for Covid-19, the institutions have to strictly follow disease-control protocols and closely coordinate with local health facilities. 

Related: Schools set to move back online amid virus threat

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

Provincial rail projects receive priority

The government has vowed to ramp up infrastructure projects in various regions this year to drive social and economic development throughout the country.

06:44
Business

Executives envision 2022 outlook

Leading entrepreneurs from a variety of sectors give their insights into the key business trends and offer their prognoses for the year ahead.

06:33
Business

Arkhom asks state banks to continue aid

The Finance Ministry has instructed state financial institutions to continue providing financial assistance to customers, including those classified as non-performing loan (NPLs), until the economy has fully recovered.

06:11