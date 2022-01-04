New Covid-19 measures for schools nationwide
published : 4 Jan 2022 at 13:21
writer: Online Reporters
The Education Ministry has announced new measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in schools and other education institutions nationwide.
The Covid-19 prevention measures, effective immediately, are:
- Each education institution is to make a thorough assessment of students and teachers who may be at risk of catching the virus.
- Those with at-risk students and teachers have to consider offering distance learning options. These include on-air, online, on-hand and on-demand learning, depending on the specific situation each institution finds itself in.
- Each institution is to conduct a "Thai Stop Covid Plus" assessment, designed to help schools and businesses evaluate their Covid-19 control measures. They still have to follow DMHT-RC (distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, testing, reducing congestion and cleaning) and SSET-CQ (self-care, using serving spoons, eating freshly cooked meals, using a tracking system, check and quarantine) measures.
- If students and/or education personnel test postive for Covid-19, the institutions have to strictly follow disease-control protocols and closely coordinate with local health facilities.
