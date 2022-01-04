Section
Covid-infected prisoner falls to death from hospital building
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jan 2022 at 14:25

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where a prison inmate being treated for Covid-19 fell to his death on Monday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A male prisoner being treated for Covid-19 jumped to his death from the sixth floor of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital on Monday afternoon, police said.

The dead man was identified only as Sarawut, a prisoner at Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison.

Sarawut was infected with Covid-19 and was sent to the hospital, where he was being treated on the sixth floor.

He was seriously injured in the fall to the ground. Nurses rushed to help him but he died shortly afterwards, police said.

According to investigators, the prisoner began acting deranged on Monday, damaging equipment in the patient ward.

The nurses called prison guards on standby on the ground floor for help.

Before they arrived, the man broke out of the room and jumped from the sixth floor to his death below.

Police did not say how he broke out of the room.

