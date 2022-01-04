Section
Pattaya mayor: No lockdown
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jan 2022 at 17:54

writer: Online Reporters

Na Klua Beach in Pattaya, Chonburi. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
CHONBURI: There is no plan to lock down Pattaya city or its beaches, but businesses that violate disease-control measures will be closed down, Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome said on Tuesday.

Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant in Pattaya and Bang Lamung district, a lockdown would not be imposed, the mayor said. 

However, authorities would close down any entertainment venues that refused to adopt safety measures ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee, as that could lead to the spreading of the virus. 

All staff, musicians and other performers must be given an ATK test before being allowed to work each day. Customers must provide evidence of a negative test within the previous 72 hours before entering these premises, Mr Sontaya said.

