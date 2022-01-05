Section
Thailand
General

Russian dies in fall from power pole in Pattaya

published : 5 Jan 2022 at 10:34

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The Russian was believed to have fallen from the pole to the left of the KTB ATM outside Pattaya police station early on Wednesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: A Russian man is believed to have fallen to his death from a power pole in front of Pattaya police station in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district early Wednesday morning.

The man, identified as Stanislav Kosogin, 38, was found lying dead about 3am on a raised concrete block on the footpath near a post supporting power lines in front of Pattaya police station.

He had a bleeding head injury, a broken leg and burns on his hands 

A 14-year-old boy told police that he was walking with friends when he heard something heavy hit the ground. He turned and saw a foreign man lying injured on the concrete platform, bleeding from his head.

Police said an initial examination of the body found burn marks thought to be from electrical wires on the palms of both hands. It was believed he had climbed up the power pole and been electrocuted.

Police would examine security camera recordings to find out what happened.

The man's body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

