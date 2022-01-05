Meth pills seized on Mekong river bank

Col Uthai Nilnet, commander of the 21st Ranger Regiment, opens a package containing methamphetamine pills seized on the bank of the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A ranger patrol seized 756,000 methamphetamine pills and 500 grammes of crystal meth found in bundles left on the Mekong River bank in Ban Phaeng district on Tuesday night.

Col Uthai Nilnet, commander of the 21st Ranger Regiment, said the soldiers were from Ranger Company 2108 and were on patrol against smugging.



On the river bank at Ban Phaeng Tai, the Moo 11 village in tambon Ban Phaeng, they found 378 bundles containing 756,000 meth pills and 0.5 kilogramms of crystal meth with a total estimated street value of 10 million baht.

It was believed the drugs were smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos and left on the river bank to be collected.

Nobody was arrested.